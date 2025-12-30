Jamia Millia: NEP-2020-based faculty induction programme ends at Malaviya centre

New Delhi, Dec 30 In keeping with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), successfully concluded its 20th One-Month Faculty Induction Programme (FIP), held in offline mode from December 1 to 29, an official said on Tuesday

The programme was designed as per Gurudakshta guidelines to equip newly-appointed faculty members with essential pedagogical, ethical, and professional competencies aligned with the vision of the NEP-2020, said Chief Public Relations Officer Saima Saeed.

In the valedictory address, Professor Mehtab Alam Rizvi, Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, spoke on the role of teachers in democracy and nation-building by drawing from classical philosophers.

Rizvi also highlighted the key policy initiatives in the NEP-2020 framework, such as the inclusion of IKS and regional languages. He invited feedback and suggestions from the participants to enrich future endeavours by MMTTC, JMI.

Aimed at fostering a holistic understanding of higher education and nurturing reflective teaching professionals, the FIP featured 96 expert sessions delivered by distinguished scholars, academic leaders, and policymakers from across the country, Saeed said in a statement.

The programme saw the enthusiastic participation of newly recruited faculty members from diverse disciplines, representing both public and private institutions of higher education.

The inaugural address by Prof. Anita Rastogi, Dean, Faculty of Education, JMI, set the tone for the programme. She gave an insightful address on ‘Higher Education in Indian & Global Context’, the statement said.

The programme was coordinated by Prof. Bharti Sharma, Professor, Department of Teacher Training and Non-Formal Education and Director, CJNS and Dr Afaque Nadeem Khan, Associate Professor, Department of Educational Studies, JMI, under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Kulwinder Kaur, Honorary Director, MMTTC-JMI, with the support of an efficient MMTTC team, the statement said.

Eminent experts and resource persons from varied institutions across India—including Central Universities such as JMI, DU, JNU, IGNOU, AMU, MANUU, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Himachal Pradesh; State and Private Universities such as IPU, SGT, MRU, G.D. Goenka, and Gurugram.

They delivered enriching lectures on higher education policies and ecosystem, curriculum design, ethics and integrity in research, technology-enabled learning, student engagement, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and professional development. One month-long academic discourse integrated perspectives from policy, practice, and pedagogy.

Many eminent speakers such as Susmita Lakhyani (DU), Sudheer Kumar Singh, DU, Arshad Ikram Ahmad (JMI), Sajid Jamal (AMU), Garav Singh (DU), Satendra Gupta (Galgotia University), Aftab Ansari (AMU) addressed critical issues such as Higher education policy, innovation, inclusion, assessments, higher education reforms, and digital pedagogies.

