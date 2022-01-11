Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind files plea in SC, seeks ban on anti-Muslim speeches, 'Dharma Sansad'

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on anti-Muslim speeches and programs like 'Dharma Sansad' held in Haridwar and Delhi.

"Hate speeches against Muslims have suddenly intensified in the country in recent times. Even the recent programmes held in Haridwar and Delhi have not only caused open provocations but have also deliberately conspired to provoke the majority to massacre Muslims for the establishment of 'Hindu Rashtra'. Unfortunately, no legal action has been taken in these two cases so far," it said. Reacting to the whole matter, Maulana Arshad Madani said that the state and central law enforcement agencies have not fulfilled their duties, which has created a very depressing situation in the whole country.

The silence of the central and state governments on the controversial speeches in the Dharma Sansad and elsewhere has added to the gravity of the situation, he added.

"The silence of the government and the political people indicates that they are complicit in the crime and that the extremists have political backing, which is probably why the police are afraid to arrest them even after the FIR," the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president said.

The plea suggested that a nodal officer should be appointed in each district to identify any program that contains hate speech and to take immediate legal action against program organizers and provocateurs.

It also demanded that the Supreme Court should direct the Director General of Police, Law and Order and other officers of all the states to file a case within six hours of receiving a complaint of hate speeches and ensure the arrest of the accused.

"It has been requested that the charge sheet against the accused should be filed in the court on time, the police should cooperate with the judiciary for speedy hearing of the case, and also fast track courts be set up for expeditious hearing of such cases," the plea read.

The petitioner said that guidelines should be prepared for the denial of bail to persons who "constantly make statements which not only disrupt law and order in the country but also conspire to incite the majority against a particular sect".

( With inputs from ANI )

