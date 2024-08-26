Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Revised List Of 15 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released an updated list of 15 candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. This follows the party’s earlier release of a list of 44 candidates for all three phases of the J&K polls, which was subsequently retracted for amendments.

BJP releases amended list of 15 candidates for upcoming J&K Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/yUzU6lYrTB — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024

The updated list of candidates includes several prominent names: Syed Showkar Andrabi from Pampore, Arshid Bhat from Rajpora, Syed Wazahar from Anantnag, Salim Bhat from Banihal, Gajay Rana from Doda, and Veer Saraf from the Shangus-Anantnag East seat.

The earlier list released by the party, which was later withdrawn, had named candidates for all three phases of the election. It included 15 candidates for the first phase on September 18, 10 candidates for the second phase on September 25, and 19 candidates for the third phase on October 1.

