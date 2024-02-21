Jammu and Kashmir: 'Deposits Safe', Clarifies Ellaquai Dehati Bank After Alleged Fraud in Pulwama Branch

Jammu and Kashmir: 'Deposits Safe', Clarifies Ellaquai Dehati Bank After Alleged Fraud in Pulwama Branch

Following media reports alleging a manager absconding with Rs 33 lakh from the Lorgham branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB), the bank's chairperson has issued a statement reassuring customers. Ellaquai Dehati Bank is a rural bank sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI).

According to earlier reports, the manager of the Lorgham branch had disappeared with Rs 33 lakh, potentially through signature forgery. According to police reports, the manager of the Ellaquai Dehati Bank, a rural bank sponsored by SBI, vanished with the substantial sum from the Lorgham branch in Pulwama. 

Police sources further revealed that the manager had resorted to forging the signatures of account holders in order to misappropriate the funds unlawfully.

