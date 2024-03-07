Jammu and Kashmir Gained Freedom After Scrapping Article 370, Says PM Narendra Modi, Slams Opposition Parties - WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed significant views on the development of Jammu and Kashmir during his recent address, saying that transformative changes have come since the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the crowd in Srinagar, PM Modi said that the removal of Article 370 indicates a new era of freedom for Jammu and Kashmir. He criticized the previous governments, particularly the Congress and its allies, for misleading the people of the region for decades, exploiting Article 370 for their political gains.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did J&K… pic.twitter.com/SKMmjHxgvT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

"This freedom from restrictions has come after the removal of Article 370. For decades, for political gains, Congress and its allies misled the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of 370 and misled the country. Did J&K benefit from Article 370 or were only a few political families taking advantage of it? The people of J&K have come to know the truth that they were misled. J&K was kept in chains for the benefit of a few families. Today there is no 370, hence the talent of the youth of J&K is being fully respected and they are getting new opportunities. Today there are equal rights and equal opportunities for everyone here," said PM Modi.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Kashmiri Local Nazim Interacts with PM Narendra Modi at Bakshi Stadium (Watch Video).

He also announced plans for the "Wed in India" initiative, encouraging people to host their weddings in Jammu and Kashmir, showcasing the region's growing appeal.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "J&K has been a huge victim of 'Parivarvad' and corruption. The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J&K Bank, by filling the bank with their relatives and nephews, these 'Parivarvadis' have… pic.twitter.com/6PJVAlcI3Y — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

Targeting opposition parties, he said, "Jammu and Kashmir has been a huge victim of 'Parivarvad' and corruption. The previous governments here had left no stone unturned to destroy our J&K Bank."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Huge Crowd Heads Towards Bakshi Stadium to Attend PM Narendra Modi's Program – Watch.

PM Modi inaugurated six projects under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, emphasizing the government's commitment to develop tourism infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. He announced the launch of the next phase of the scheme, featuring approximately 30 projects across the country.