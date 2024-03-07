Viksit Bharat, Viksit Jammu Kashmir: Kashmiri Local Nazim Interacts with PM Narendra Modi at Bakshi Stadium (Watch Video)

A local from Jammu and Kashmir interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, March 7, during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' event at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion with the Prime Minister, Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program, shared that he has sold 5,000 kg of honey along with 2,000 honeycombs. He mentioned that he did not work alone but involved others in farming so that they could also benefit from it..

Watch Vidoe of PM Modi Interacting With Kashmiri Local:

During 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Nazim, a beneficiary of the Viksit Bharat program, at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, March 7, 2024

He further stated that along with him, 100 more people had joined him in this apiculture business. In 2003, he established a Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO). He also received payments through UPI by utilizing digital payment methods.

Earlier, PM Mod inaugurated initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore to boost the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. This was his maiden visit to the Valley since his government abrogated Article 370. PM Modi attended the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" programme at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, where he announced multiple projects related to agriculture and tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches and dedicates to the nation 53 projects worth Rs 6,400 crores at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium. March 7, 2024

He dedicated to the nation about Rs 5000 crore worth of 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP) for boosting the agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. HADP is an integrated program encompassing the full spectrum of activities in the three major domains of the agri-economy, viz. Horticulture, Agriculture, and Livestock husbandry in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme will equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via a dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the programme, about 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established, and robust value chains will be put in place for the welfare of the farming community.