Jammu and Kashmir: Infant Girl Found Dead in Hospital Bathroom in Doda, Investigation Underway

Shocking incident happened in Jammu Kashmir's Doda were new born girl was found dead in bathroom of emergency ward of govt medical college. According to police baby was was approximately 5-6 months old, and the body was found on September 28, 2025. Authorities came to known during sanitation and security checks.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, the Medical superintendent of the hospital, said that the body of the infant was found during sanitation and security checks. Ahmed told ANI, "The hospital staff immediately informed the police, who registered the case. The baby's body was taken for a post-mortem, and DNA samples were sent to a forensic lab for analysis. The investigation is ongoing, with the hospital's security measures, including CCTV footage, being reviewed. The case is being supervised by the police, and further information will be provided once DNA confirmation is obtained."

Doda Police Post District Hospital (PPDH) registered a case under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body). The Investigating Officer (I/O), along with the FSL Team and the Crime Photographer, visited the scene, conducted legal and scientific procedures, and took the body into custody for a medico-legal examination. An investigation is underway, and further legal action is being taken as per the law.