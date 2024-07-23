Jammu and Kashmir: One Indian Army Soldier Injured During Exchange of Fire in Battal Sector; Counter Operation Underway

One soldier has been injured during the exchange of fire after troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector in Jammu, the White Knight Corps said.

The exchange of fire occurred on the intervening nights of Monday and Tuesday. Operations are underway in the Battal sector.

Op BATTAL



Alert troops foiled an #infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating #terrorists with effective fire in the #Battal Sector at 0300h.



During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured.

"Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid by effectively engaging infiltrating terrorists with effective fire in the Battal Sector at 0300h. During the exchange of heavy fire, one braveheart has been injured. Operations are continuing," the White Knight Corps posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the terrorists attacked the Village Development Committee (VDC) at Gunda village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri in the early hours of Monday during a firefight with security personnel, the White Knight Corps said.