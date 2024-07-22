Jammu and Kashmir: Chlorine Gas Leak at MES Filtration Plant in Udhampur, Locals Evacuated

J&K Chlorine Gas Leak: A chlorine gas leak occurred at the Military Engineering Services (MES) filtration plant in Sangoor, Udhampur district, ANI reported. The leak took place near the local school and Karan Nagar locality. No injuries or illnesses have been reported so far.

According to reports. the Fire and Emergency Department Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JK SDRF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police Udhampur responded quickly to the incident. The evacuation has been completed, and efforts to contain the leak are ongoing. The cause of the incident is under investigation.

"We are trying to contain the leak...Evacuation has been done from the nearby areas...Further investigation is underway," Assistant Director, Fire and Emergency Department Udhampur–Reasi Command, Sarvesh Langer said.