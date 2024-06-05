Jammu and Kashmir Temple Fire: Major Blaze Destroys 106-Year Famous Shiv Mandir in Gulmarg (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Jammu and Kashmir, a temple located atop a hillock in the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir reduced to ashes as a mysterious fire struck the area on June 5, Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at a Shiv Temple, which is also known as Rani Temple. As soon as the fire was reported, the concerned authorities including police teams and fire tenders sprung into action and brought the blaze under control. Unfortunately, the temple was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained.

Jammu and Kashmir: A fire broke out in an ancient Shiv temple in Gulmarg. pic.twitter.com/4YopXuM34V — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2024

The temple is a century old Maharani temple which was very popular in India because it featured in several Bollywood songs including the super-hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' from the movie- "Aap Ki Kasam".The Maharani Temple was built by Mohini Bai Sisodia, wife of Maharaja Hari Singh in 1915. This temple belongs to the Dogra Kings of Jammu and Kashmir. It is one of the temples controlled by the Dharmarth Trust and is managed by the erstwhile royal family. In 2021, the Indian Army, with the help of locals, renovated the 106-year-old Shiva Mandir in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Social media users commented their thoughts while some shared memories from their last visit to the Rani temple. One user commented, “This is just the beginning Hindus, wait and watch for what you have called this time. You haven’t failed Modi, you have failed Hindutva.” Meanwhile, the second one said, “It’s the beginning of a very difficult tenure ahead!” On the other hand, someone who hoped to see the temple restored soon, said, “Very sad! Hope it is restored asap.”

