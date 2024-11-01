Jammu and Kashmir: Two Migrant Workers From Uttar Pradesh Shot by Terrorists in Budgam; Second in 12 Days

Two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday, November 1. The workers have been identified as Sofiyan (25) and Usman Malik (20) admitted to JVC Hospital in Srinagar.

After receiving the information on the terrorist attack, Indian Army soldiers reached the spot and a search operation was launched to nab terrorists. The incident occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam in the Kashmir district on Friday at 7.30 pm.

Two non-local persons shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, say officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 1, 2024

The latest attack on non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir came 12 days after one doctor and six migrant workers were killed after terrorists opened fire at a construction site in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district.