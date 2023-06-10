Jammu Deputy Commissioner convenes meeting to review arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 10 : Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa convened a meeting to review the arrangements for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2023 at the DC Office complex here on Saturday.

ADC L&O Harvinder Singh, ADC ADM Sandeep Seointra, ACR Piyush Dhotra, SDMs, Tehsildars and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements for pilgrims, especially at registration counters.

He also allotted the duties to SDMs as nodal officers at different registration counters to ensure that all necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Yatra, to be carried out by respective departments, are put in place well in time before the commencement of the pilgrimage.

He was informed pilgrims can do online registration while five counters put up for Tatkal registration of the pilgrims at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of seers.

It was also apprised that RIFD and e-KYC will also be done at these counters and a token counter has also been put up at Saraswati Dham for the disbursement of pilgrims and crowd management.

Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa asked the nodal officers to visit their respective counters and ensure the provision of all the required facilities before June 25.

She also asked them to conduct a test run of the facilities so that pilgrims don't face any problems during the yatra.

