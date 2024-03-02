Jammu & Kashmir: Tanker Collision Near Udhampur Leaves One Dead, Details Inside

Published: March 2, 2024

Jammu & Kashmir: Tanker Collision Near Udhampur Leaves One Dead, Details Inside

There has been a significant increase in road accidents in recent days. A tragic accident occurred near Udhampur on the Jammu-Kashmir Road early in the morning. One person died when a tanker collided with a rock on Hekadi. The impact was so severe that the front of the tanker was badly damaged.

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a hill near Maud Pasi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. One person died in the collision involving a tanker. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the scene. The deceased's body was taken to the mortuary at Government Medical College in Udhampur for a post-mortem examination. Udhampur police stated that the investigation is ongoing.

