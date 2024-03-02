Jammu & Kashmir: Tanker Collision Near Udhampur Leaves One Dead, Details Inside

There has been a significant increase in road accidents in recent days. A tragic accident occurred near Udhampur on the Jammu-Kashmir Road early in the morning. One person died when a tanker collided with a rock on Hekadi. The impact was so severe that the front of the tanker was badly damaged.

Udhampur, J&K: One killed after a tanker collided with a hillside near Moud Passi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. The dead body of the deceased was shifted to the mortuary of Government Medical College, Udhampur, for autopsy. Further investigation is underway: Udhampur… pic.twitter.com/fPiFtJgd54 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

The accident happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle on a hill near Maud Pasi on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. One person died in the collision involving a tanker. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly arrived at the scene. The deceased's body was taken to the mortuary at Government Medical College in Udhampur for a post-mortem examination. Udhampur police stated that the investigation is ongoing.