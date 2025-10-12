Jammu-Katra Expressway Accident: Speeding Kia Collides With Road Roller, Four Die in Horrific Crash

A tragic road accident occurred in Gohana, Sonipat district of Haryana, where four young men lost their lives after their car collided with a road roller, reported Navbharat Times. The victims, residents of Rohtak district, were returning to their village late at night in a Kia car via the Jammu-Katra Expressway. Near the toll plaza close to Rukhi village, their vehicle rammed into a road roller that was engaged in repair work on the expressway, reported Navbharat Times. The impact was so severe that one of the youths died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries during treatment at the hospital.

According to reports, the deceased were identified as Ankit, Lokesh, Deepakar, and Sombir, all from Ghiloḍ village in Rohtak, reported Navbharat Times. They were returning from Jind when the accident took place. Tragically, Sombir was the son of Balwan Ranga, the District President of Rural Congress in Rohtak, reported Navbharat Times. The village sarpanch confirmed that all four were returning home when their car crashed into the road roller. One youth died instantly, while the other three were declared dead after being taken to the hospital. Police officer Devendra stated that they received information about the accident in the evening and found one victim dead at the scene, reported Navbharat Times. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation into the incident is underway.