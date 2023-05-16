Jammu medical college rusticates 10 students after hostel scuffle

Jammu medical college rusticates 10 students after hostel scuffle

Jammu, May 16 Authorities of the Government Medical College, Jammu, on Tuesday rusticated 10 students following a scuffle which broke out between two group's in the hostel.

According to the authorities, the 10 students have been rusticated for two months and were also debarred from attending classes till an inquiry report is received.

The inquiry report ordered by the college has to be submitted within a week.

The scuffle first broke out between two groups of students which was later joined by some outsiders.

