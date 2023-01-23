Jammu: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Raghunath Temple

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited and offered prayers at the famous Raghunath Temple in Jammu.

The official Twitter handle of the Congress party informed about it, saying, "Today during #BharatJodoYatra @RahulGandhiji visited the famous Raghunath Temple in Jammu and received the blessings of the Lord."

The Twitter handle of 'Bharat Jodo' also tweeted on it saying, "Faith and belief. Received the blessings of Shri Raghunath ji. In this journey of public welfare, Rahul Gandhi visited Raghunath Temple in Jammu and received blessings from all. #BharatJodoYatra."

Notably, Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is currently in Jammu. It resumed from Vijaypur in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir amid heightened security, in wake of the twin blasts in the outskirts of the city.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after having covered 3,970 km, 12 states and two Union territories.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor