Jammu-Srinagar Highway Accident: 15 Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Injured In Bus Crash (Watch Video)

A bus carrying fifteen Vaishno Devi pilgrims met with an accident near Jumbo Zoo, located along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The incident, which occurred earlier today, has left all passengers injured. The victims were promptly rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Jammu and Kashmir: Fifteen Vaishno Devi pilgrims were injured in a bus accident near Jumbo Zoo on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The injured have been hospitalized for treatment. Further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/ttBcHe0lnc — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2025

Details regarding the cause of the accident and the current condition of the injured are still awaited as authorities investigate the matter. Emergency services responded quickly, ensuring the victims received immediate care. The highway has experienced some disruptions due to the incident, with traffic being diverted in affected areas.

The pilgrims were traveling to the Vaishno Devi shrine, a popular religious destination located in Katra. Updates on the victims' health and the progress of the investigation are expected to be provided soon.