Jammu-Srinagar National Highway opens for traffic

Jammu, April 27 The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides at Shalgari Banihal, has now been opened for traffic.

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles, said the police.

"Stranded vehicles are being cleared after clearance the debris at Shalgari on Jammu Srinagar NHW," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic police said in a tweet.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

