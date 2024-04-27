Japanese national robbed in Gaya, 1 held

Patna, April 27 A Japanese national was robbed by four robbers in Bihar's Gaya district on Saturday, the police said.

The victim, Ucrow Momoz was on the way to Gaya International airport to board a flight for Japan. She was accompanied by her husband Anup Kumar.

The robbers made the couple unconscious by spraying an anaesthetic and looted cash worth Rs 2 lakh, mobile phones, and passports.

The local residents managed to nab one of the robbers while the other three fled from the crime scene.

"We were on the way to Gaya International airport to catch a flight to Japan. When we reached near the Vasant Vihar area, four persons on two bikes overtook our car and informed us that the radiator of the car was leaking. As soon as the driver stopped the vehicle, they sprayed anaesthetic on us. When we became unconscious, they robbed us of cash and valuables," the victim's husband said.

Ucrow Momoz married Anup Kumar and live in Bodh Gaya where the couple runs an NGO.

"A robbery with a foreign national happened in Gaya. We have nabbed one robber and raids are underway to arrest others. An FIR has been registered in this regard," said Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer of Bodh Gaya.

