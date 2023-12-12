Jatayu statue installed at Ayodhya temple complex

Ayodhya, Dec 12 A bronze idol of ‘Jatayu’ has been installed at historic ‘Kuber Tila’ located in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to offer his tributes at the idol on January 22, 2024 before presiding over the consecration ceremony.

The mythological vulture Jatayu is said to have played a crucial role in the Ramayana.

Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Trust, Govind Devagiri, said that the Prime Minister will first go to the Ram temple to offer flowers on the statue of Jatayu and then will consecrate the idol of Ram Lalla.

While Jatayu had sacrificed his life in devotion to Lord Rama and Sita during the Treta Yug, his statue symbolises the struggles and sacrifices of lakhs of devotees associated with the struggle at Ram temple in Kalyug, said Giri.

Trust member Anil Mishra said a mountain of 5 feet high stones has been prepared to install this statue.

Meanwhile, the ancient Shiv temple located on 'Kuber Tila' is also being renovated by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said trust member Anil Mishra.

‘Kuber Tila’, a mountain in the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, has been the silent witness to the freedom movement of the country.

Baba Ram Sharan Das, a seer of Hanumangarhi temple of Ayodhya, and Maulvi Ameer Ali, a cleric of Faizabad, were hanged together with one rope on a tamarind tree at Kuber Tila on March 18, 1858 after the British suppressed the revolt of 1857.

