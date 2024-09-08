Jawhar Sircar Resigns as Rajya Sabha MP: TMC Leader Quits In Protest Against Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar announced his resignation on Sunday, protesting the West Bengal government's handling of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital and the events that followed.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sircar strongly criticized what he called the "unchecked dominance" of a select group within the party, as well as widespread corruption. He voiced frustration over not being able to communicate privately with Banerjee for several months and condemned the lack of decisive action against corrupt officials.

"I grew increasingly disillusioned as the state government seemed indifferent to corruption and the growing influence of certain leaders who use force," Sircar wrote. He added, "I cannot accept corrupt officers (or doctors) being given top positions."

Sircar’s resignation comes amid widespread protests in West Bengal following the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Hospital. He described the public anger as a reflection of growing dissatisfaction with the TMC government, which he said had lost the trust of the people.

"I have never witnessed such widespread anger and loss of confidence in the government, even when it speaks the truth," he remarked. He further expressed disappointment with the government's response to the incident, saying, "I endured the aftermath of the RG Kar Hospital incident for a month, hoping you would intervene with the protesting junior doctors, as you used to. But that hasn't happened, and the government’s current punitive actions are too little, too late."

Sircar urged the TMC to adopt a more conciliatory approach, emphasizing that the protests were driven by a demand for justice rather than political motives. He warned that if the party did not change course, "communal forces will take control of the state."

In his letter, Sircar also announced his decision to step away from politics, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to represent Bengal in Parliament for three years. He reaffirmed his commitment to fighting corruption, communalism, and authoritarianism, both at the central and state levels.

Mamata Banerjee has recently faced increasing criticism from within her party over her handling of the RG Kar incident.