JD-U axes posts of assembly in charge

Patna, Sep 25 On the direction of CM Nitish Kumar, JD-U's Bihar President Umesh Kushwaha on Monday abolished the posts of assembly in charges.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence, 1 Anne Marg, under the chairmanship of Nitish Kumar, who also asked every worker of the party to prepare for the Lok Sabha election which can take any time.

With this, the posts of 243 Assembly in charges will no longer exist and their work will be taken care of by the district incharge of the party.

The party has also hinted that it will soon bring a 20 point agenda for the workers to go before the public and inform them about the works Nitish Kumar government had done so far.

The meeting, which lasted for almost 3 hours, also had JD-U national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, MLC Neeraj Kumar and many other MLAs and MLCs were present.

"Our leader Nitish Kumar asked every worker of the party to prepare for the Lok Sabha poll which can take place any time from now. He also asked us to go to every household and inform people about the works of Nitish Kumar government and also expose the frauds of the Narendra Modi government," said Neeraj Kumar, who is also the chief spokesperson of the party.

