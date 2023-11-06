JD-U, Left parties spar over stand on Israel-Hamas war

Patna, Nov 6 On the first day of the winter session of Bihar Assembly, legislators of alliance partners JD-U and CPI (ML) took on each other on their respective stand on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The CPI(ML) legislators demanded a two-minute mourning in the Assembly to pay respect to those who lost their lives in Palestine.

To this, JD-U MLA Sanjeev Singh protested by saying that those who are supporting Hamas should be booked under sedition charges.

“It is extremely unfortunate and painful that people are overlooking Hamas terrorists entering Israel and killing people, including children. Such people should be booked under sedition charges. The government should send them to Gaza,” he said.

When asked whether CPI(ML) leaders are supporting Hamas, Singh said, “If alliance partners do the wrong thing, what can we say? If a finger starts to decompose, it is wise to chop it otherwise the poison may spread in the body. Action should be taken against such MLAs who are encouraging militant organisations.”

“These leaders have a terrorist mindset and hence they are favouring militants. The people of the state will take action against them when they vote,” Singh said.

CPI(M) MLA Satyendra Yadav said: “What the JD-U leader has said will prove expensive for them. We believe in Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekher Azad and Asfaqullah Khan. The Congress and the Left parties have contributed to the freedom struggle.”

RJD MLA Mohammad Nehalluddin also came in support of Palestine, saying: “I also support a mourning in the Assembly. I don’t know who is the terrorist organisation -- Hamas or Israel -- but the latter is the aggressor and its military is killing people."

