JD(U) MLA raises questions over bridge collapse incidents in Bihar

New Delhi, July 22 Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the JD(U) MLA from Parbatta, Bihar, has raised concerns with the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar government regarding the collapse of the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge.

Sanjeev Kumar commented on the Aguwani bridge being constructed in Sultanganj, saying that it has been under construction for the last ten years.

"It was intended to be finished in four years, but it has taken ten years to complete, and it has collapsed twice during construction, yet no action has been taken against any officials. There is a flaw somewhere in the system", said the JD(U) MLA.

"It falls within my constituency. Once completed, many people will benefit from it", he added.

Sanjeev Kumar mentioned that CM Nitish Kumar is vigilant regarding law and order, however, there has been a decline, and improvement is necessary.

There have been close to a dozen bridge collapses in Bihar in this monsoon season, some of which took place in Araria, Madhubani, East Champaran, and Kishanganj.

