JEE Main 2024 Exam City Slip Released for Paper 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) exam city intimation slip for BTech and BE exams. Students enrolled for the JEE Mains 2024 session 1 exams can now access the pre-admit card on the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Scheduled for January 27 to February 1, the JEE Main paper 1 exams will be conducted in two shifts – 9 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm. The question paper for BE and BTech includes two sections for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, each comprising 20 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in section A and 10 numerical questions in section B.

Candidates can download the JEE Main exam city slip by entering their application number and date of birth on the official website. The slip informs candidates about their allocated exam center, but it's important for students to take note that the JEE Main admit card 2024 is mandatory for entry.

Steps to download JEE Main advance city slip 2024

1. Go to the NTA JEE Main 2024 official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the 'JEE Main advance city slip download link' on the homepage.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, course, and security pin.

4. Submit the provided credentials.

5. Download the JEE exam city slip and keep a hardcopy saved for future references