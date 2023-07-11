Jhabua SDM arrested for molesting minor student, suspended

Bhopal, July 11 A Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing a tribal student at a government-run hostel. As per official information, the incident occurred in the tribal dominated Jhabua district. The victim, who is a minor staying at a government-run hostel, complained that SDM Sunil Jha touched her inappropriately during an inspection visit on Sunday.

The victim made the complaint to the hostel, which in turn, informed the district police.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly touched the minor girl and kissed her. He also spoke to her in an indecent language.

On the basis of the minor's complaint, police arrested SDM Jha under the SC/ST Atrocity Act, POCSO Act and Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 4 (sexual harassment) of IPC.

On Tuesday, the accused was produced before a district court and sent to jail.

Subsequently,Indore divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma has suspended Jha, a deputy collector rank officer.

