Jharkhand Assembly: 18 BJP MLAs Suspended and Removed by Marshals Amid Protests Against CM Hemant Soren

Eighteen BJP MLAs from Jharkhand were suspended from the assembly until 2 PM on August 2 and forcibly removed by marshals on Thursday after they refused to vacate the House. The suspension was imposed by Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto following disruptions caused by the BJP members, who were protesting the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's alleged refusal to address their questions.

Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri accused the Jharkhand government of operating under a dictatorship. BJP legislators gathered in the well of the assembly before the session began, chanting slogans calling for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's resignation. During the protest, they were also observed tearing documents in the well.

Prior to the session's start, members of both the ruling and opposition parties engaged in heated arguments. Amid the ongoing chaos, Speaker Mahto suspended 18 BJP legislators. When the suspended members refused to exit the House, Mahto had marshals intervene to remove them.

Several BJP MLAs of Jharkhand spent Wednesday night in the assembly lobby after marshals evicted them from the well of the House where they were protesting against Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their questions on key issues including employment. The Speaker said the Assembly Ethics Committee will probe the matter and submit a report to him within a week.

