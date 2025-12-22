Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren launches free residential medical, engineering coaching for tribal students

Ranchi, Dec 22 The Jharkhand government on Monday launched a free residential coaching programme for medical and engineering entrance examinations for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students of the state.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated the ‘Dishom Guru Shibu Soren Engineering and Medical Coaching Institute’ at Hindpiri in Ranchi. The institute will be operated in collaboration with a reputed coaching institution from Rajasthan's Kota.

The Chief Minister said the initiative reflected a strong and far-sighted vision to shape the future of tribal students of Jharkhand. He urged the selected students to maintain discipline and remain focused on their goals, reiterating that the state government was committed to the educational and social upliftment of the tribal community.

CM Soren also directed officials to ensure the development of adequate sports and recreational facilities within the coaching complex, alongside academic infrastructure, to promote the overall development of students.

In the first phase, 300 meritorious Scheduled Tribe students have been selected for admission to the institute, which is being run under the supervision of the Welfare Department.

The students will receive high-quality coaching from expert faculty, along with study materials, tablets loaded with e-content, library access, and digital learning facilities for medical and engineering entrance examinations.

The programme is completely free and residential, with separate hostel facilities for boys and girls.

Officials said the initiative has been launched under the "Jharkhand Scheduled Tribe Educational Upliftment Programme", aimed at providing opportunities to talented tribal students who are unable to pursue professional courses such as medicine and engineering due to financial constraints.

The benefits of the scheme will be available only to Scheduled Tribe students who are permanent residents of Jharkhand and whose parents are not in regular government service.

Welfare Minister Chamra Linda, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh, senior departmental officials, and other dignitaries were also present at the inauguration.

The Welfare Department is already extending support to Scheduled Tribe candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Main Examination and interviews, and also provides coaching for JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Meanwhile, the state government is preparing to roll out a similar free coaching scheme for meritorious students from the Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and minority communities aspiring to pursue medical and engineering education.

The scheme is expected to be implemented from the next academic session, with budgetary provisions likely to be made in the upcoming state budget.

