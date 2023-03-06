Jharkhand: CRPF DG in Ranchi to inspect anti-Naxal operations in state

The Director General (DG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen visited Ranchi on Saturday and Sunday to inspect Central Training College (Telecom and Information Technology) and review the anti-Naxal operations in the state.

During the visit, the DG inspected CTC & IT campus, Dhurwa, Ranchi, and visited Anjedbera FOB in the Kolhan forest of West Singhbhum District.The DG appreciated the efforts of the officers and men of CRPF, Jharkhand Police, and Jharkhand Jaguar for their successful operations and for establishing the new FOBs in core areas.

He urged them to continue their commitments towards Anti-Naxal operations and remain extra vigilant and careful during operations. The DG also distributed sweets and other essential items to Children and Villagers in a civic action program at Anjedbera village.During the visit, he along with senior officers of CRPF and Jharkhand state police reviewed the operational preparedness of the force and measures taken by SFs to ensure the safety and security of SF personnel and civilians against the threat of IEDs at the DIG (Operations) office in Chaibasa.

He discussed the current security situation and further strategy of operations in Kolhan forest.

Vitul Kumar, ADG Central Zone, Rajiv Singh, IG (Operations) CRPF, Amit Kumar, IG, Jharkhand Sector, CRPF, AV Homkar, IG(Operations) Jharkhand Police, Md Hasnain, IG (Comn.) CRPF along with senior officers of CRPF and state police were also present during the visit.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor