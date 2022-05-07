Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory, 2 labourers injured

A fire broke out in a Coke plant of Tata Steel Factory in Jamshedpur due to an alleged blast in a battery. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren immediately took notice of the incident and ordered rescue operations. Five fire tenders are at the spot and 2 labourers are reportedly injured.

As per report fire tenders immediately reached & situation was brought to control. 2 contract employees got minor injuries, & an employee complained of chest pain, their condition is stable. Investigation to assess cause of the fire is underway, said Tata Steel.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Hemant Soren tweeted about the incident. Hemant Soren tweeted, "It has been learned that an explosion has taken place at the Jamshedpur plant. The district administration and the manager of Tata Steel have agreed to take immediate action to treat the injured."