Jharkhand: Four Killed as Herd of 42 Elephants Goes on Rampage in Ramgarh District

A series of deadly incidents involving a herd of wild elephants unfolded in the Ghatto OP region of Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, about 40 kilometres from Ranchi, resulting in the deaths of four people within a short span between Tuesday and Wednesday. The herd, reportedly consisting of around 42 elephants, moved through several villages, spreading fear and chaos among residents. The victims were identified as Amit Rajwar, Amul Mahto, Parvati Devi and Savitri Devi. Continuous movement of the elephants through inhabited areas forced villagers to flee their homes, while panic gripped the entire region due to repeated attacks.

The first fatal incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near the Ara Number Four Feeder Breaker in the West Bokaro area, where locals had gathered to watch the elephants resting near the roadside. As some people approached the animals to take photographs, one elephant suddenly attacked Amit Rajwar, killing him instantly. Eyewitnesses said the animal repeatedly struck him with its trunk, triggering chaos in the area. The incident led to traffic disruption on the Ramgarh–Kedla main road, with several truck drivers abandoning their vehicles and running to safety in fear of further attacks.

Later that night, the elephants entered residential areas along Ara Kata Road Number 4, where loud trumpet sounds sent residents rushing out of their homes. Amid the confusion, Parvati Devi and Savitri Devi were trampled to death. The herd also killed Amul Mahto, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. Forest officials confirmed the deaths, while villagers accused the forest department of negligence and blocked roads in protest. Police have since been deployed, as the elephant herd continues to move through nearby forest regions after splitting into smaller groups.