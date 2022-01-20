Jharkhand government reduces prices of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests

Jharkhand government decreased the RT-PCR testing rates from Rs 400 to Rs 300 and Rapid Antigen testing rates from Rs 150 to Rs 50 on Thursday, as per a government order.

An additional charge of Rs 100 will have to be given for a home visit to collect the samples.

The decision was taken after seeing a drop in prices of the kits and prices of testing witnessed in other states of the country.

The order will be applicable with immediate effect.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor