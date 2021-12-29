Jharkhand govt decides to give concession of ₹25 per litre petrol

The central government has reduced the rates of petrol and diesel to some extent by reducing taxes to provide relief to the people affected by the fuel price hike. Following the Centre's decision, some states also reduced their taxes and reduced fuel prices. In Jharkhand too, the Hemant Soren government has decided to reduce petrol prices by Rs 25 a liter before the end of its two-year term. This has brought great relief to the people of Jharkhand.

The Chief Minister said that the rising rates of petrol and diesel are affecting the common man. Therefore, the government has decided to reduce the price of petrol by Rs 25 at the state level. It will be implemented from January 26. This decision will be of great benefit to the common man.

"To provide relief to the poor, labourers and middle-class families of the state, the government has decided to a give a subsidy of Rs 25 per liter petrol to two-wheeler owners from January 26," Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren said.