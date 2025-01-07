Jharkhand govt on alert over HMPV, Health Minister assures necessary measures

Ranchi, Jan 7 The Jharkhand Health Department has issued an alert following the detection of Human Metapneumo Virus (HMPV) cases in four states and Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and has directed officials to assess potential scenarios and remain prepared.

"We have not yet received any guidelines from the central government. However, once issued, we will take necessary actions promptly," he added.

Meanwhile, state Health Secretary Ajay Kumar Singh has instructed civil surgeons, medical colleges, and district health officials to stay vigilant.

The department has also issued an advisory based on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. As a precaution, hospitals across the state have increased bed capacity and ensured adequate oxygen supply systems.

Officials emphasised that the virus is not new and typically emerges during winter, as they urged the public not to panic.

The advisory recommends wearing masks in crowded areas, frequent hand sanitisation, and avoiding large gatherings. "There is no need to panic," it said.

Dr Manoj Kumar, Head of Microbiology at RIMS Medical College, Ranchi, reviewed the preparations and noted that HMPV testing is not currently available in the state.

"However, test kits have been ordered, and a request has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for supply," he said.

He assured that while the virus is not fatal, vigilance is crucial. Preparations are also underway to initiate HMPV testing at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur.

Dr Pooja Sahay, a microbiologist at RIMS, explained that HMPV symptoms resemble those of Covid-19, and most patients recover within five to six days.

World Health Organisation's former Chief Scientist, Dr Soumya Swaminathan has said there is nothing to worry about the HMPV. "It’s a known virus that causes respiratory infections, mostly mild," Swaminathan said in a post on X.

"Rather than jump at detection of every pathogen, we should all take normal precautions when we have a cold: wear a mask, wash hands, avoid crowds, consult a doctor in case of severe symptoms," the noted scientist said.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the RSV. The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

