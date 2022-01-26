Jharkhand IED blast: NIA file charge sheet against explosive supplier, conspirator

New Delhi, Jan 26 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in connection with a case of IED blast by the banned CPI-Maoist in Lanji Forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand in March 2021, officials said.

"Almost 700 kg of potash was procured illegally from Madhya Pradesh and brought in several consignments for delivery to CPI-Maoist in Jharkhand. These explosives were further supplied to the senior armed leaders of CPI-Maoist which were used by them for making IEDs and targeting the security forces," the NIA has mentioned in the chargesheet, according to a source.

The NIA official said that the supplementary charge sheet was filed against two accused - Sukhram Ramtai alias Sukhram Tamariya and Jaiki Paradhi alias Jaiki - under various sections, including murder, of the IPC, the Explosive Substance Act and the Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act before the NIA Special Court, Ranchi.

"The case relates to an IED blast that took place on March 4, 2021 in Lanji Forest Hill Area, located under PS Toklo, Chakradharpur, West Singhbhum, Jharkhand resulting in the death of three personnel of Jharkhand Jaguar (STF). Three persons including ASI of CRPF had suffered grievous injuries," said the NIA official.

Initially a case was lodged with the Toklo Police Station, but in view the gravity of the matter, the case was transferred to the NIA. The NIA formed a team of officials, recorded the testimonies of a lot of people and collected incriminating documents. After collecting a lot of evidence, the NIA decided to submit the charge sheet.

On September 7, 2021, the NIA had filed the charge sheet against 19 accused persons.

