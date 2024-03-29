Jharkhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Tyre Warehouse at Lal Baba Tube Company Premises in Jamshedpur (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out today in a tyre warehouse located within the Lal Baba Tube Company premises in the Burma Mines area of Jamshedpur. Firefighters are currently battling the blaze, and several fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and no casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are still gathering details about the incident.