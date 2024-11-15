Jharkhand: PM Narendra Modi's Aircraft Faces Technical Snag at Deoghar Airport, Delays Return to Delhi

Published: November 15, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to Delhi was delayed due to a technical snag in his aircraft. The aircraft ...

Jharkhand: PM Narendra Modi's Aircraft Faces Technical Snag at Deoghar Airport, Delays Return to Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to Delhi was delayed due to a technical snag in his aircraft. The aircraft had to remain at Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand on Thursday, November 15, as the prime minister was concluding his visit to Jharkhand amid assembly elections. The aircraft experienced issues that necessitated precautionary measures, prompting the crew to land safely and remain grounded for further checks.

This is developing story..(More details awaited).

