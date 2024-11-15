Rahul Gandhi's Chopper Grounded In Jharkhand Over Delay In ATC Clearance; Congress Alleges Conspiracy By BJP

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, faced an unexpected delay today as his helicopter remained grounded in Jharkhand's Godda awaiting clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC). The delay, lasting over 45 minutes, came amid the high-stakes campaigning for the final phase of the state's assembly elections. The Congress claimed the hold-up was a calculated move to disrupt Mr Gandhi's campaign schedule. Party leaders pointed fingers at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Chakai, about 150 kilometres from Godda, suggesting that the ATC's decision prioritised the PM's event over Mr Gandhi's movements.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Congress MP & Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's chopper was stopped from taking off from Mahagama due to non-clearance from ATC pic.twitter.com/hmnr96FdfL — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

"Just because the PM is in Deogarh, Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to cross that area...There is the protocol we understand but Congress ruled the country for 70 years and such an incident never happened with any opposition leader. This is not acceptable," said Deepika Pandey Singh, MLA and Congress candidate from Mahagama Constituency.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and local authorities have not provided a detailed explanation for the delay. However, sources indicated that additional security checks and airspace management concerns may have contributed to the holdup. Despite the delay, no official confirmation has been provided about whether the delay was politically motivated or purely procedural..