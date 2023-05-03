"BJP will recite Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka at 7 pm tomorrow": Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 3 : Amid the row over Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its mfesto for Karnataka elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the ruling party will recite Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka on Thursday evening.

"Randeep Singh Surjewala has stated that BJP workers do not know how to sing Hanuman Chalisa. I hereby extend an invitation to Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hanuman Chalisa will be recited at 7 pm tomorrow in all parts of the state. Come, listen and see how we recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I request all the people of the state to participate in this program," Karandlaje said.

"Congress earlier fought against Ram Temple. They are saying they will ban Bajrang Dal in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka. They did not leave Ram that is why they are not even left as official Opposition in Parliament," she said.

The Minister's remarks came in the wake of Congress' mfesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka, wherein the party bracketed outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) and Bajrang Dal together and stated it would ban the orgsations once it is voted to power.

In its Karnataka election mfesto, released last week, the Congress said it will take "decisive action" as per law, including banning orgsations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

"The Congress party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and orgsations spreading hatred against communities on the grounds of caste and religion," read the Congress mfesto.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Orgsations like

Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," it added.

Notably, this has triggered outrage against the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday said that this "decisive" decision by the party was an attempt to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

