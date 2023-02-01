Jharkhand: Police arrest 2 PLFI Naxals; pamphlets, arms, mobile phones recovered

Officials of Jharkhand Police have arrested two Naxals of the outlawed People's Liberation Front of India, and recovered pamphlets of the extremist organisation from them, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested persons identified as Pratul Kumar Kachhap and Kardeep Oraon, were nabbed from Latehar district on Tuesday.

"We received secret information that some persons have gathered and had gathered near the Bendi railway station to carry out some untoward incident and extort money from the contractors. Immediately, a team was formed under the leadership of station in-charge Chandrashekhar Chaudhary," police said.

The police added that as the constituted team reached the upgraded Middle School, Bendi (Ledhpa), both the extremists of PLFI were extorting from contractors on phone. Meanwhile, both the militants were nabbed from the spot.

Both the arrested extremists have a criminal background.

"Police have recovered a 7.65 mm pistol, six bullets, three mobiles and a pamphlet of militant outfit PLFI from the arrested militants," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Santosh Kumar Mishra said in a press briefing.

In a response to the development, police have registered a case against the extremists under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

A police investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

