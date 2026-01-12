Jharkhand Tragedy: Four Killed as Car Collides with Truck in Bel Champa Area Near Garhwa

Jharkhand: In tragic road accident, four people were killed after their car hit a truck on Sunday , January 11, 2026. The impact of the crash was so huge that the four-wheeler dashed into a house on the roadside. Following the accident bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and an investigation started. This accident occurred near Bel Champa area of Jharkhand.

Four residents of Pandu and Vishrampur police station areas in Palamu district—Narendra Kumar Paswan (30), Jitendra Kumar Paswan (28), Badal Paswan (18), and Vicky Paswan (18)—died while returning from a wedding in Bilaspur village, Sri Vanshidhar town. In a separate incident in Palamu district, two people died in a motorcycle-car collision, according to police. Two residents of Nuru village, Bharat Sao and Vyas Yadav, died Sunday night after a motorcycle accident in Pipra Konwai, within the Panki police station area. Three people were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, where Sao and Yadav died. The third injured person was transferred to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment, according to police.

A tragic accident caught on camera where a 29-year-old dies after coming under moving bus. This incident occurred in Gujarat’s Surat city. According to report victim identified as Nikunj Savani, a diamond manufacturer, was riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider identified as Ketan. Nikunj died on the spot, while Ketan escaped with minor injuries. CCTV footage of this tragic accident caught on camera and surfaced on social media.

As per reports, incident occurred on Thursday morning at around 10:30 am. Deceased Nikunj was trying to overtake the bus when bus ran over him. He was crushed under the rear wheel of a bus approaching from behind, and his bike was simultaneously struck by another motorcycle coming from the wrong direction. The bus did not stop after the accident, but passers-by rushed to help.