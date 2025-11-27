Jharkhand Train Accident: Two Coaches of Rampurhat-Jasidih Local Train Derail Near Dumka Railway Station

Two coaches of the Rampurhat-Jasidih EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) local passenger train derailed near Dumka railway station on Thursday afternoon, November 27. The accident damaged the Overhead Equipment (OHE) pole, due to which rail traffic was disrupted.

The derailment caused panic among passengers. However, no injuries were reported in the incident and a major accident was averted. At the time of the accident, the train was heading to Jasidih from Rampurhat when the bogie derailed near a crossing.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Runs Full-Scale Fire Drill, Tests Rapid Emergency Response.

Passenger Train Derailed

#WATCH | Jharkhand | Two coaches of 63081 Rampurhat-Jasidih EMU local passenger train derail near Dumka railway station today; The derailed bogie damaged an OHE electric pole. Railway officials are investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/D9GhjmPA13 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

Prima facie, the accident is suspected to have been caused by a technical signal failure or a gap in the tracks. The railway administration is investigating.