Mumbai Airport Runs Full-Scale Fire Drill, Tests Rapid Emergency Response

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA T2) recently carried out a high-intensity fire emergency drill to assess its preparedness for critical situations involving aircraft fires. A dummy aircraft was used to recreate a realistic fire scenario, allowing teams to experience an actual emergency environment. The exercise tested crucial elements such as fire response accuracy, communication, evacuation planning, and technical handling. Mumbai’s Mid-Day report highlighted that the drill played an important role in strengthening airport safety systems, ensuring personnel remain equipped to efficiently respond to real emergencies. Authorities noted that such live drills help reinforce readiness for unpredictable events.

The drill also evaluated coordination among various internal and external emergency units. Video footage shared by Mid-Day showed the dummy aircraft engulfed in flames while multiple teams responded simultaneously. Fire engines, airport security, medical units, and ground staff were seen taking prompt action to control and extinguish the flames. The Indian Air Force (IAF) additionally joined the exercise and conducted an airlift of simulated passengers as part of the rescue operations. Officials stated that such full-scale drills enhance collaboration, reduce response delays, and strengthen operational confidence across departments handling crisis situations.

Earlier, on November 20, the Mumbai airport temporarily closed both runways between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to conduct scheduled annual post-monsoon maintenance work. The six-hour closure allowed authorities to perform surface repair tasks, technical inspections, and safety evaluations. The maintenance checklist included scrutiny of runway markings, lighting systems, drainage capacity, and operational infrastructure to ensure optimal functioning during busy flight seasons. Airport officials confirmed that the shutdown was planned in advance to prevent disruptions while maintaining safety standards required for commercial aviation operations throughout the year.

Meanwhile, on November 21, CSMIA achieved a significant operational milestone by recording its highest-ever air traffic movements (ATMs), reaching 1,036 flights in a single day. This figure surpassed the earlier record of 1,032 ATMs set on November 11, 2023. The Air Traffic Control (ATC) managed 755 domestic flights and 281 international services, facilitating nearly equal arrivals and departures. The airport operator stated that advanced technology, improved operational systems, and enhanced passenger service frameworks helped manage the traffic surge smoothly. Officials added that the airport’s focus on efficiency and safety continues to support its role as a key aviation hub in India.