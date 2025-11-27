Pune: Woman Booked for Using Electric Kettle to Cook Instant Noodles on Train Socket; Later Issues Public Apology

The Central Railway has traced the woman whose viral video showed her preparing Maggi noodles in a train using an electric kettle plugged into the coach power socket. The woman, identified as Sarita Lingayat from Chinchwad in Pune, has been booked under Section 154 of the Railways Act for compromising passenger safety. Following the backlash, she posted an apology video on Instagram, acknowledging her error. She stated that she did not intend to cause harm and thanked the Railway Protection Force for making her aware of the risks. She further urged others not to cook or use heavy electrical devices on trains.

Is this train travel hack to cook food in train is okay?

Is this legal? pic.twitter.com/tuxj9qsoHv — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) November 20, 2025

In her apology, Sarita shared a picture with the RPF Mumbai and explained that the incident happened during her journey from Haridwar to Pune. She said she used the kettle after some children asked if Maggi could be cooked in it, and she also boiled water to make tea for elders who were fasting for Ekadashi. Because the train was delayed by nearly seven hours, she prepared small portions of tea for everyone. She said she did not know it was risky and requested passengers not to repeat such behaviour. She concluded by thanking the Indian Railways and promising not to repeat her mistake.

According to a Times of India report, the incident occurred on October 16 while Lingayat and her family were travelling in the B2 coach of train number 07364. In the viral clip, she humorously said that the kitchen can be set up “anywhere and everywhere” and joked about not getting a break even while travelling. As the Maggi cooked, she mentioned she planned to prepare tea for around 15 people using the same kettle. Her fellow passengers, believed to be relatives, appeared amused and supportive as she continued cooking during the journey.

The video triggered widespread reactions online, with many users criticising her actions as careless and risky, while others admired her resourcefulness. The Central Railway later made an official statement confirming that action was being taken against both the woman and the content creator. Authorities reminded the public that using personal electronic appliances like kettles on trains is prohibited, potentially dangerous, and could result in electrical failures or fire hazards. The incident has reignited discussions on safety awareness, responsible behaviour while travelling, and enforcement of railway rules.