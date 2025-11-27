Mumbai University Reschedules Exams Between December 1–4 Due to Maharashtra Local Body Elections

Mumbai University has officially postponed all examinations scheduled around the Maharashtra Local Body Elections, citing administrative and operational reasons, reported Mid Day. The elections are set to take place on December 2, and the decision aims to avoid inconvenience for students and staff who may be participating in voting or election duties. The university has instructed all affiliated colleges, departments, and sub-centres to immediately notify students about the updated examination plan. Many institutions had already prepared for the earlier schedule, making the sudden change significant. The vote counting will take place on December 3, further affecting academic schedules and logistical arrangements across campuses.

A circular shared with affiliated colleges clarified that all exams previously scheduled between December 1 and December 4 have now been postponed. According to a Mid-Day report, the revised dates for these examinations will fall between December 16 and December 19. Importantly, the university stated that only the exam dates have changed — the timing, format, and centres will remain exactly as planned earlier. This adjustment ensures students do not have to deal with exam pressure during election week and prevents scheduling conflicts for those assigned government duties.

While the exams remain the primary concern for students, the postponement is directly tied to the upcoming statewide municipal elections. The dates were announced by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare in early November. However, elections for larger civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with 29 other municipal corporations, remain pending. The current polling exercise only includes 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats. Despite this, the scale of preparations and election engagement prompted university authorities to revise the academic calendar.

Election preparations involve a massive deployment of resources, which also contributes to the exam rescheduling. Over 1.07 crore registered voters across Maharashtra are expected to participate, with voting set to take place across 13,355 polling stations. The process will elect 6,859 representatives and 288 municipal council presidents. More than 66,000 government employees, including teaching and non-teaching staff, will be assigned duties. With a significant section of university workforce involved, authorities concluded that postponing exams would maintain fairness, reduce operational strain, and ensure smooth functioning during the election period.