Jharkhand Trust Vote: Congress Confident of Easy Win, Says BJP's "Horse-Trading" Will Fail

Ahead of the trust vote in the Jharkhand Assembly on February 5, the Congress party expressed confidence in their victory and predicted a big shock for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The vote will be the first day of a two-day assembly session for the Hemant Soren-led alliance government, seeking to prove its majority.

The Congress asserted that the BJP’s attempts at breaking the party and the RJD in Bihar will also fail miserably. In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “On 28th January, Nitish Kumar resigns as CM of Bihar. On 28th January, Nitish Kumar is sworn-in as CM of Bihar and given time till February 12 for proving his alliance’s majority on the floor of the Assembly. On January 31, Hemant Soren resigns as CM of Jharkhand and on February 2, Champai Soren is sworn-in as CM of Jharkhand and given time till February 5 to prove his alliance’s majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly, Ramesh said.

28 जनवरी को नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार के सीएम पद से इस्तीफ़ा दिया।



28 जनवरी को ही, नीतीश कुमार ने बिहार के सीएम के रूप में शपथ ली और उन्हें विधानसभा में अपने गठबंधन का बहुमत साबित करने के लिए 12 फ़रवरी तक का समय दिया गया।



Ramesh asserted that despite expectations of swift horse-trading by the PM and HM in Jharkhand, they will be surprised by the INDIA bloc's easy victory in the trust vote. Additionally, Ramesh emphasized that the BJP's endeavors to weaken the RJD and INC in Bihar will meet with failure.

Confidence among the MLAs of Jharkhand's JMM-led alliance remains high, with expectations of winning the trust vote. The legislators, who had been in Hyderabad for the past three days amid concerns of BJP interference, returned to Ranchi on Sunday evening. Despite fears of potential poaching attempts by the BJP, the alliance remains unified in its resolve to secure victory in the trust vote.