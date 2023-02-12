Jharkhand: Two police personnel lost lives in firing in Deoghar

Two police personnel lost their lives after sustaining bullet injuries in firing by criminals on Saturday night in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Sunday, said police.

Both the policemen were deployed as bodyguards of a businessman.

A probe is underway to find out if it was an encounter or culprits that opened fire indiscriminately.

( With inputs from ANI )

