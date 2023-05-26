Jhiram attack: Late Congress leader's son demands NARCO test of Chhattisgarh minister Lakhma, former CM Raman Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 26 : As the war of words continues between the ruling Congress and opposition over the Jhiram attack, Chavindra Karma, son of senior Congress leader Mahendra Karma killed in the attack demanded NARCO test on Chhattisgarh's Minister Kawasi Lakhma as well as former CM and BJP national vice-president Raman Singh.

Speaking to ANI, Karma demanded a NARCO test on minister Lakhma, former CM Raman Singh, Amit Jogi and then IPS officers posted in the district along with the incharge of Tongpal and Darbha police stations.

"There was Congress government at the centre and BJP was ruling in Chhattisgarh and the state government did not cooperate with the probing agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the investigation," he said, adding, "After Congress formed the government in Chhattisgarh, we were very much hopeful of getting justice but the BJP government at the centre does not want to solve this case".

He further said how Kawasi Lakhma managed to survive while 32 people were killed in the Jhiram attack.

"32 people were killed in the Jhiram attack, then how Minister Kawasi Lakhma managed to survive, is a big question. Lakhma was the MLA of that area (when the attack took place) and well aware of the situation there, therefore his NARCO test is necessary," he added.

"We just wanted to know the truth," said Karma, alleging that the BJP government at the centre was trying to protect people involved in the attack.

Karma also alleged former CM late Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi of being involved in the crime.

