Jhunjhunu LS constituency tops charts with highest centenarian women voters in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 28 Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan tops the charts in terms of women centenarians who will be voting in the Lok Sabha polls on April 19, confirmed election officials on Thursday.

Around 1,451 women voters in this parliamentary constituency are in the age bracket of 100 to 109 against 288 male voters in the same age group.

Also, the seat has the highest number of women voters in the age group of 109-119. Around 57 women voters fall under this age bracket against five males.

Sikar follows Jhunjhunu in having the second-largest number of female voters in the age group of 100-109. It has 813 women voters against 120 male voters.

At 704, Churu has the third-largest number of centenarian women voters who come under the age group of 100 to 109 and 18 women who fall in the 109-119 bracket.

Surprisingly, only two male voters come under this age group in Churu, while 117 male voters in Churu are in the 100-109 age group. Meanwhile, there are a total of 13 voters in the state who are over 120 years of age and will vote under the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. This includes seven male voters and six female voters.

Overall, 6,899 women voters in Rajasthan are in the age group of 100-109 who will go for voting in the first phase on April 19.

Meanwhile, there are around 1,779 males who fall under this category in Rajasthan.

Similarly, 187 women in the age group of 109-119 shall vote on April 19 while 52 males falling under this age group will participate in the biggest festival of democracy, said election officers.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha constituency with the highest number of electors in Phase 1 is Jaipur with 22,87,350 voters while at 18,99,304 Dausa has the lowest voters in Phase 1.

Jhunjhunu meanwhile has the maximum centenarian voters numbering 1,802, said Praveen Gupta, Chief Electoral Officer.

