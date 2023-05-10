Jilted lover, 7 others booked for firing at girl's home in UP's Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli (UP), May 10 A jilted lover, along with his seven friends, opened fire outside the home of a girl for rejecting his marriage proposal.

The police have booked the accused Ajay Singh and his seven friends.

Police said Ajay was friendly with the girl but when he proposed marriage to her, she rejected the offer. Instead, the girl's family fixed her marriage with another man.

An enraged Ajay reached the girl's house with his friends and fired several rounds in the air.

SHO, Mill area, Sanjay Kumar Singh said an FIR under charges of IPC 147 (rioting), IPC 352 (using criminal force), IPC 506 (criminal intimidation) was lodged against the accused who are on the run.

